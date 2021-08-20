Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,365 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

