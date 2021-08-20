Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 307 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

