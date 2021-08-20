Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,936,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

