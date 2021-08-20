Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 5.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,456,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

