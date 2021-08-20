Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,809,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.