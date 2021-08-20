Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter.

DWAS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. 11,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $96.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

