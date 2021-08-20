Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSTR traded up $40.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $716.56. The company had a trading volume of 973,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $626.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

