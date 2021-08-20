Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

