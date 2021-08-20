Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

