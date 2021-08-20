Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

