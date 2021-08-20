Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 40%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $855,831.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

