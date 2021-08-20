CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 421,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

