Carpenter Technology Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $32.44 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

