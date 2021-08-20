Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 644 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

