Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 100,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $562.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

