Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

