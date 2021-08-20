Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

