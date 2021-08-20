Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
