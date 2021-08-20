CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 562.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,199. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

