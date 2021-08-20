Cedar Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. 103,054 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07.

