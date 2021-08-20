Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPEM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,153. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11.

