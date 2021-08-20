Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 1.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 2,653,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.