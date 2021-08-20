Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $49,452,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $11,079,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $129.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

