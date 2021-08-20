Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

