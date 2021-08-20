Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.
Centene stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.
In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
