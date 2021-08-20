Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 2.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 55,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,223,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

