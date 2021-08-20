Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to Market Perform by Cowen

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

CDEV opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

