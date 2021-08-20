Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

