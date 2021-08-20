Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

