Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LEU stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $614,647 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

