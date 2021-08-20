Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. 108,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $112,876,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

