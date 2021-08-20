CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $996.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CEVA by 99,442.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

