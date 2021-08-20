Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

CHNG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 247,549 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

