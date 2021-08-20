Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer Sells 6,917 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $420.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.31. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $424.24.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
