Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 1,099,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

