Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $103.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.44. 1,099,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,968. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

