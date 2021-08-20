Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $168.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

