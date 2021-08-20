Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.36. 2,714,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,098,700. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

