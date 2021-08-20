Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 490,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,836,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

