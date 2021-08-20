Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 694 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. 285,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

