Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

