Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Fastly worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 203.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 43.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 183,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,808 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,010. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

