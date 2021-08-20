Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $98.69. 12,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -147.79 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

