Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

