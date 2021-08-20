China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,351 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

