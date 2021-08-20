Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,759 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

