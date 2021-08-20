Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $170,000 Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

