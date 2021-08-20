Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,468,633 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

