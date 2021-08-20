Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.