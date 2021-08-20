Choate Investment Advisors Sells 233 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $230.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.