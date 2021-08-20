Choate Investment Advisors Sells 920 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 145,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31.

