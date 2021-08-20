CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

